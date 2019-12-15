The fatality figures are slightly lower than the 2018 figures between the same period, which was estimated at 2118.

In all, the MTTD recorded 12,502 accidents, leading to 2,083 persons dying and 12,766 people suffering from various degrees of injuries.

In addition, the number of vehicles involved, according to provisional data, are 20,185.

The Director-General of MTTD, Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno made this known last Thursday during the opening ceremony of a two -day training workshop for MTTD accident Investigators in Koforidua.

“In 2018 the cases reported from January to November is 12,396, and in 2019, cases reported is 12,502 there is an increase of 0.86% of accident cases reported when compared to 2018. Vehicles that were involved in accidents in 2018 were 20,082 and then in 2019, it is 20,185 increase of 0.79%, he said.

“Persons killed in 2018, we have 2118, and in 2019, it is 2083, a decrease of persons killed by 1.65%. Then persons injured, in 2018 is 12,318 and in 2019 it is 12,766”.