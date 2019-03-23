The data from the NRSC shows there were 12,396 crashes involving 20,082 vehicles.

As a result, 2,118 people died while 12,318 sustained multiple injuries.

Crashes are common on highways in Ghana because of poor maintenance, disregard of traffic regulations and unroadworthy vehicles.

An average of six people die on the roads every day, according to the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of Ghana police.

Two separate accident on Friday killed about 70 people, sending warning about how dangerous travelling in Ghana could be.

About 60 people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses in the newly created Bono East Region.

And hours later, 10 people died in a bus crash on the Ekumfi-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.