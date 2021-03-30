Ghana Water Company begins spillage of Weija dam today

In a statement, it said: "The safe operating level of the Weija dam is 47ft, however, the level has risen to 48.1ft within a day, thereby prompting the spillage exercise to prevent a possible collapse of the dam".
The statement noted that GWCL has informed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality.