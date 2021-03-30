RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Water Company begins spillage of Weija dam today

Evans Annang

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will begin its annual spillage of the Weija Dam from today.

Weija Dam

Photo: Pulse Ghana

According the GWCL, this has been necessitated by the increase in the water levels in the dam.

In a statement, it said: "The safe operating level of the Weija dam is 47ft, however, the level has risen to 48.1ft within a day, thereby prompting the spillage exercise to prevent a possible collapse of the dam".

The statement noted that GWCL has informed the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders and all stakeholders downstream the dam to be in readiness or evacuate the area to avoid any eventuality.

Water being spilled from the Weija Dam
Water being spilled from the Weija Dam Photo: ece-auto-gen

The GWCL has also cautioned the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the imminent danger and advised them to take the necessary precautionary measures.

According to the GWCL the affected communities include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey and surrounding communities.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

