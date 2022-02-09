According to GWCL, Western, Eastern, Central, Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Northern Regions are the hard-hit areas.

The Chief Executive Officer of GWCL, Dr. Clifford A. Braimah speaking on Accra-based Citi FM said the turbidity of most of its water sources is drastically low.

"The illegal mining activities in those areas and sand winning in Tamale have created a lot more problems for us. Natural events are taking place and human activities have come to compound them, giving a lot of pressure to the company to think about how to minimize the effect on our consumers.

"In the Eastern Region, the water level at the Densu river is also low owing to the dry season and water turbidity due to external activities such as galamsey. The Pra River in the Western Region that runs through Denkyira Hemang in the Central Region is polluted, so is the Ankobra and several others. Averagely, in a week, consumers should expect water flow at least once to enable an equal share of water to other locations," he said.