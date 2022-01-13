RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Water Company rations water across the country

Due to the dry season and its effects on water production and distribution, it has become necessary to ration water in the country, the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said.

It described the move as a water demand management which, it says, will ensure equitable distribution of water to consumers across the country.

The GWCL in a statement advised consumers to ensure the judicious use of water by, among others, avoiding indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water, moderating the use of treated water for car washing by resorting to the use of buckets, instead of hosing, shutting all taps when not in use, in their various homes and offices.

It said consumers were experiencing an erratic flow of water in some parts of the country as a result of the dry season.

The GWCL also advised the public to report immediately all burst pipes and leakages to the nearest GWCL district offices

