Ghana will continue to export nurses to Barbados — Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for people of African and Caribbean descent to have a renewed mindset shifted from that of impossibilities to a mindset of possibilities.

According to him, "Both Africa and the Caribbean have many advantages to leverage for accelerated development and the emancipation of their citizens but it is only when we have a determined can-do spirit that we can realize our dreams.

Pulse Ghana

"I further, on the sidelines of the Forum held a meeting with the leadership of Ghanaian nurses assisting in healthcare delivery in Barbados as part of a bilateral arrangement between the governments of Ghana and Barbados."

"The government of Ghana will continue to support Barbados with the supply of nurses as per the agreement," he stressed.

Ghana and Barbados have signed an agreement for the recruitment of nurses from Ghana.

The agreement, which was signed on Friday, 15th November 2019, at Jubilee House, when Mia Mottley, paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of her official visit to Ghana saw the initial recruitment of over 100 Ghanaian nurses.