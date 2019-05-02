The President launched the Ghana Beyond Aid charter on 1st May, as part of the May Day celebration.

He said Ghana is on the right path to development, adding that, with a collective effort, the country will move from poverty to prosperity.

The President was addressing workers who had converged on the Black Star Square for the Workers’ Day parade.

“Ghana Beyond Aid is setting our nation on an irreversible pathway of development,” Nana Addo said.

“With the blessing of the Almighty and our collective effort, we will march boldly from poverty to prosperity so that we can create the Ghana our forefathers envisaged.”

The President has touted the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda since assuming office over two years ago.

He was, therefore, full of praise for the charter, who he said have done a good work so far.

“On behalf of the people of Ghana, I wish to thank the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee for the good work done,” he added.