Ghana will revert to writing WASSCE in May/June – GES Director-General

Four-member countries of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) — Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia — have returned to the May/June calendar and administered the WASSCE for their school candidates from May 9 to June 24, 2022.

He said "We are hoping that by 2024, we would have come up to the same level with the other member countries.

"That is why we said this year the calendar that we put out was a transitional calendar. We are transiting to go back to our old calendar when we start school from September/October and end in June/July the following year."

According to Prof. Opoku-Amankwa, the 2022 WASSCE candidates would write the examination from August 1 to September 27, 2022, while "for 2023, we hope to write the examination a bit earlier than this year, most likely July/August."

Pulse Ghana

Amankwah explained that Ghana made a case that returning to the May/June calendar immediately would amount to disadvantaging the candidates "because they would not have met the 1,134 contact hours."

"So we made a case to WAEC, the issue was considered at the international level and they agreed that we write our examination outside of the others," he stated.

"But just as the May/June and the Nov/Dec examinations are both standardised and the award systems and the processes that they go through are the same, so is our August/September WASSCE an international WASSCE examination, the only difference being that the period when it is written is different from that of the other countries.

"We believe that our insistence on contact hours is a major contributor to the performance of our students in the WASSCE so far because we make sure that they get the fullest. In the past, they were doing about 1,080 contact hours in a year, but now they do 1,134 in a year and that, we believe, has contributed to their performance," Prof. Amankwa noted.