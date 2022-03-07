Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

While jumping through a loop set on fire, some of the gymnasts failed in their attempt, embarrassingly falling to the ground.

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Ghana marked its 65th Independence Day anniversary after gaining freedom from British colonial rule.

A colourful Independence Day parade was, therefore, organised at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

The event was held under the theme: “Working Together; Bouncing Back Better” and attended by a host of dignitaries.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Mottley, was also present and was the special guest of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ghana as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Day anniversary.

In a statement shared through the Twitter handle of the Russian Embassy in Ghana, Putin wished every Ghanaian happiness and prosperity.

“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Ghana!” the Embassy tweeted.

A section of the statement from Putin accompanying the tweet also read: “The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”