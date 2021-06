Reports by Dailygraphiconline stated that the suspects are workers of Shaanxi Mining (Ghana) Company Limited, a Chinese firm that was licensed to provide mine support services to small-scale miners in the Gbane area, and EARL International Group, a sister firm.

The three suspects are currently in the custody of the national security body to assist in investigations into the circumstances leading to the mining and transportation of the precious metal, as well as the relationship between their companies and Yenyeya Mining Company Limited, one of the small-scale mining firms in the area.