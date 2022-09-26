Ghanaian doctors trained in Ukraine won't be recognised — Medical and Dental Council

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala explained that studying online platforms fall short of the required training process.

According to him, his outfit would not compromise the standards of the profession.

He said, "Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval."

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ghanaian government signed an agreement with the Caribbean island state to secure spaces for 200 Ghanaian medical students who had to flee Ukraine to continue and complete their education at the St George’s University of Medicine, Grenada.