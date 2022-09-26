RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian doctors trained in Ukraine won't be recognized — Medical and Dental Council

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaians studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine whose education was truncated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been urged to take advantage of the government's intervention to continue their training in Ghana.

Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala
Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has said it will no longer recognize degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine, as some schools have resorted to studying online.

Read Also

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala explained that studying online platforms fall short of the required training process.

According to him, his outfit would not compromise the standards of the profession.

He said "Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval."

READ MORE: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ablakwa visits Ghanaian students in Romania

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ghanaian government signed an agreement with the Caribbean island state to secure spaces for 200 Ghanaian medical students who had to flee Ukraine to continue and complete their education at the St George’s University of Medicine, Grenada.

The move is to ensure that the 200 medical students continued with their education seamlessly so that they would return to the country after their programme to supplement the number of medical doctors in Ghana.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Georgina Asor Botchwey

Mankessim killing: We murdered her for money rituals — Chief and pastor confess

Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

Captain Effah-Dartey

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey