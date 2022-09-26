The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has said it will no longer recognize degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine, as some schools have resorted to studying online.
Ghanaian doctors trained in Ukraine won't be recognized — Medical and Dental Council
Ghanaians studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine whose education was truncated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been urged to take advantage of the government's intervention to continue their training in Ghana.
Read Also
The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala explained that studying online platforms fall short of the required training process.
According to him, his outfit would not compromise the standards of the profession.
He said "Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval."
On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ghanaian government signed an agreement with the Caribbean island state to secure spaces for 200 Ghanaian medical students who had to flee Ukraine to continue and complete their education at the St George’s University of Medicine, Grenada.
The move is to ensure that the 200 medical students continued with their education seamlessly so that they would return to the country after their programme to supplement the number of medical doctors in Ghana.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh