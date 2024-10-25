ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian homeowner sparks anger with ethnocentric rental advert against Ewes

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian homeowner has drawn widespread backlash after a rental advertisement emerged, excluding potential tenants of the Ewe ethnic group.

Ghanaian homeowner sparks anger with ethnocentric rental advert against Ewes
Ghanaian homeowner sparks anger with ethnocentric rental advert against Ewes

The sign, which quickly circulated on social media, advertises a one-bedroom house for rent but pointedly states, "If you are an Ewe, please don't call." The message has sparked outrage for what many consider a blatant display of ethnic prejudice.

Recommended articles

Prominent figures, including Ben Dotsei Malor, a former spokesperson for ex-President John Dramani Mahama and current Chief Editor of Dailies at United Nations News, condemned the ad. Malor, who is Ewe himself, shared an image of the banner on his Facebook page, expressing shock and dismay at the open discrimination.

“Why practise this crass, bold, and open discrimination against people of the Ewe ethnic group?” Malor wrote, adding a call for unity and resilience. He urged his followers, especially Ewe people and those from other ethnic groups, to rise above such divisive actions. “Let’s continue to show the honesty, hard work, loyalty, kindness, and godliness that can make wherever we are a better place. Do unto others as you would have them do to you,” he added.

The post received a wave of support, with many Ghanaians from different backgrounds condemning the banner's divisive message. However, a few followers, while condemning the banner, suggested that perceived internal divisions among Ewes may make them more vulnerable to external discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy has reignited discussions on ethnocentrism and unity, sparking renewed calls for tolerance and respect among Ghana's diverse communities.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maame Demon Boaten

East Legon accident: Maame Dwomoh Boaten laid to rest in private burial

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

Salifu Amoako blasts church members for attacking journalist: 'You've disgraced me'

Erastus Asare Donkor and team attacked and beaten by armed men at mining site

Armed men attack and beat journalist Erastus Asare Donkor and team at mining site

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

NPP MPs leave parliamentary chamber to wait for Speaker's directive