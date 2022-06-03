Ghanaian lady grabs PhD in mental health from University of Massachusetts

She said in a post-graduation interview, “…I feel fulfilled and so excited, having studied so hard and worked with many reputable medical institutions.

Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong Pulse Ghana

“The fact that I am the only black among my white mates gives me some sense of pride and honour. I will strive to render my best shot in my discharge of duty to serve my community and wherever I find myself.”

She praised her tutors and instructors for their high level of professionalism.

The multiple award-winning medical practitioner started in 2005 as a medical surgical nurse, and later moved to ICU Units and Cancer Research Units among others.

In another report, a young Ghanaian woman who graduated from the University of Ghana says her promotion to become Chief of Staff at Microsoft Canada just a year after taking up an internship at the firm has left her dumbfounded.

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere joined Microsoft Canada in May 2021 as a Customer Success Account Manager (intern) while still pursuing her postgraduate studies.

Apparently, she proved her worth to the reputable global technology company, hence they decided to reward her with not only a retention, but an enviable position.

Abigail’s story has been reported on a blog post, edwardasare.com.

She is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a BSc. in Administration specializing in Accounting.

She then reportedly worked in various capacities in some companies in Ghana before leaving the country last year to pursue her Master's degree at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Abigail, who was beside herself with joy over the breakthrough, took to her LinkedIn page to share the story with her followers.