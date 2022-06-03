RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian lady grabs PhD in mental health from University of Massachusetts

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

US-based medical practitioner, Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong, has received a PhD award in mental health at the University of Massachusetts, US.

Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong
Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong

The Advanced Practice Nurse, specialised in psychiatric mental health and emerged as the only graduand of African descent in her batch.

Recommended articles

She said in a post-graduation interview, “…I feel fulfilled and so excited, having studied so hard and worked with many reputable medical institutions.

Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong
Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong Dr. Akosua Joyce Oppong Pulse Ghana

“The fact that I am the only black among my white mates gives me some sense of pride and honour. I will strive to render my best shot in my discharge of duty to serve my community and wherever I find myself.”

She praised her tutors and instructors for their high level of professionalism.

READ ALSO: Married men who cheat with side chicks are candidates for stroke - Charlotte Oduro

The multiple award-winning medical practitioner started in 2005 as a medical surgical nurse, and later moved to ICU Units and Cancer Research Units among others.

In another report, a young Ghanaian woman who graduated from the University of Ghana says her promotion to become Chief of Staff at Microsoft Canada just a year after taking up an internship at the firm has left her dumbfounded.

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere joined Microsoft Canada in May 2021 as a Customer Success Account Manager (intern) while still pursuing her postgraduate studies.

Apparently, she proved her worth to the reputable global technology company, hence they decided to reward her with not only a retention, but an enviable position.

Abigail’s story has been reported on a blog post, edwardasare.com.

She is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a BSc. in Administration specializing in Accounting.

She then reportedly worked in various capacities in some companies in Ghana before leaving the country last year to pursue her Master's degree at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Abigail, who was beside herself with joy over the breakthrough, took to her LinkedIn page to share the story with her followers.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies, and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Cloud Security Engineering division," she wrote.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

6 prominent and powerful Ghanaians who are Freemasons

Freemasons John Agyekum Kufuor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Afenyo-Markin

Police releases Officer Kweku Nyame’s body to family for burial

Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame

Gabby used us to demonstrate against Mahama; dumped us – Akyem youth

Okyeman demo

I didn’t expect a response from the IGP for a harmless tweet – British High Commissioner

Harriet Thompson