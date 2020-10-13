He revealed that some Ghanaians, particularly men, are suffering at the hands of these Eastern Europeans adding that "They are subjected to multiple rounds of sexual intercourse with Russian ladies, mostly grandmothers, to the detriment of their health."

In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, he called on the Ghanaian government to come and rescue them.

He revealed that the Ghanaian men who mostly victims cannot return home due to legal consequences or fear of a jail sentence.

He said the Ghanaian men go to Russia believing their hook up with a Russian lady on the internet will lead to marriage but will only turn into sex objects with grandmothers.

Narrating the story, he said: "Ghanaian men are the most patronized in Russia...these Eastern Europeans arrange for their 'partners' Visas and flight tickets...also some footballers are sent to Russia under the guise of securing them good soccer teams which never is the reality. A lot of the detainees in Russia were deceived to come to the country."

According to him, "While they're stuck in the room, the only job they're permitted to do is to have non-stop sex, multiple times with at least three women a day . . . They are subjected to multiple rounds of sexual intercourse with Russian ladies, mostly grandmothers, to the detriment of their health."

He added: "It's very disturbing...a certain man told me how he's suffering. They are made to have sex for hours and days and woe betide you if you become tired. They will deny you food to eat and will leave you in a sorry state."

He gave reasons that Ghanaian nationals cannot return home because it is difficult to leave Russia when one's Visa, which is usually for 30 days, expires; hence their resort to this life-threatening adventure and calling on the government to save them.

Listen to Dr. Awutu Boateng below: