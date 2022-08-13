Ghanaian mother burns 4-year-old daughter in hot water over missing sandals

The incident happened at Oforikurom, a town near Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

The nursing woman has since been arrested and arraigned before court.

According to the police, she has been granted bail because she is a nursing mother of a one-year-old baby.

The court also ordered for the child to be referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Narrating the incident, the assembly member for the area said to Joy News that the woman was punishing her daughter for misplacing her sandals worth ₵8.

Azure Suleman said the mother had initially asked the pre-schooler to look for the item.

When the child failed to find it, the woman in rage boiled water and dunked the four-year-old in it.

But the suspect, in her defence, said she did not intentionally dunk her daughter in the hot water as punishment.

According to her, she noticed that her child’s private part was sore. She had reportedly heard rumours that the child had been assaulted and decided to boil water to treat it.