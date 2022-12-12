Ghanaian MPs should respect people's rights over anti-LGBTQ+ bill — US Ambassador

According to her, "We are not commenting on the morality of this. We are just asking for people's rights to be respected so that they be left peaceful and free from harm."

"I think it is a political hot potato and I think in some ways it is being used as a political hot potato and what I am saying is that I hope that Ghana's citizens, Ghana's parliamentarians, Ghana's leaders will respect Ghana's Constitution and its international obligations to which it is a signatory," she said on Joy News.

Earlier, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is reported to have given the anti-LGBTQI+ bill the green light to be passed.

Bagbin kicked against the threat of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.

He warned diplomats and other organisations threatening some MPs behind a private members' bill that has been submitted to the legislature to amend and tighten the grey areas in the current law on the phenomenon, as well as prescribe sanctions to be meted out to violators of the law.

Pulse Ghana

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

However, the submission of the bill to Parliament elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.