Aidoo’s dancing pallbearing group went viral in 2020 after their videos were turned into memes during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ghanaian pallbearer sells coffin dance NFT meme for $1m
Popular Ghanaian pallbearer, Benjamin Aidoo has sold his viral coffin dance as NFT for over $1 million approximately (GHC 7.45m).
He sold the coffin dance NFT for 372eth (Ethereum) which is equivalent to the sum of $1.046 million.
According to data available on Africa Facts Zone, it was auctioned to @3FMusic on April 9, 2022, after an intense bidding session.
The non-fungible token is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio.
