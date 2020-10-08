Dr. Bawumia receiving a portrait from the press corps ahead of his 57th birthday on Wednesday, October 7, he said, "This is the most touchy gift I have received on my birthday, it’s beautiful, it’s fantastic, I will keep it in my office."

Charles Takyi Boadu, Dean of the Vice President’s Press Corps, made the presentation on behalf of the group and expressed gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his cordial relations with them.

Pimpin artwork

"We thought it wise as a group of journalists who have been following and providing coverage for the Vice President’s public engagements for almost four years that on his birthday, we should give him a surprise.

"So knowing his love for people who suffer leprosy or lepers, we decided to present a portrait of the Vice President depicting his sense of humanity and love for the vulnerable," he said.

The realism of Pimpin's drawings have captivated many people because of the magic he performs with just a pencil.

He discovered his talent as an artist at an early age when he used to draw cartoons just for fun.

Pimpin's pencil advanced as a hyper-realistic pencil artist and his area of specialization in the arts industry is mostly works on human figures.

He is good in color works but most of his master pieces are in pencil which inspires him a lot.

He won the 2019 edition of the Ghanaian Visual Artist of the Arts and Culture awards.

He has been nominated again for the 2020 edition of the Ghanaian Visual Artist of the Arts and Culture awards for his creative pencil artworks.