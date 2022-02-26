RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A train carrying some Ghanaian students in Ukraine allegedly got attacked by Russians but they escaped unhurt.

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine
Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

This was disclosed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is also the ranking member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to 3news.com, the lawmaker revealed this on The Key Points on TV3/3FM with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, February 26.

He was speaking concerning the decision by the Government of Ghana to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

The Government of Ghana finally decided to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine to neighbouring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary – due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said in a statement on Friday, February 25.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter for the time being as it made efforts to evacuate them.

Russia has invaded Ukraine in the past few days with gunfire exchanges between its military and that of Ukraine as well as heavy explosives attacks on key military and other security installations.

Vladimir Putin’s government deployed his military forces to its neighbour’s territory seeking to take control of the country.

The attack has been condemned worldwide and described as unwarranted, with world leaders such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Australia and others announcing sanctions against Russia.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

