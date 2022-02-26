Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

According to 3news.com, the lawmaker revealed this on The Key Points on TV3/3FM with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, February 26.

He was speaking concerning the decision by the Government of Ghana to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

The Government of Ghana finally decided to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine to neighbouring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary – due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders.

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said in a statement on Friday, February 25.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter for the time being as it made efforts to evacuate them.

Russia has invaded Ukraine in the past few days with gunfire exchanges between its military and that of Ukraine as well as heavy explosives attacks on key military and other security installations.

Vladimir Putin’s government deployed his military forces to its neighbour’s territory seeking to take control of the country.