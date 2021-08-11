This comes after twin brothers from east London have gained places at Oxford and Cambridge universities after achieving top A-level grades.

Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye managed a combined six A's and one A at Hackney's Mossbourne Community Academy.

Emmanuel will now study English literature at Oxford University, while Ebenezer will read Spanish and Russian at Cambridge.

Pulse Ghana

And following the news of the twin brothers gaining admission to study at Oxford and Cambridge University, Twitter has been buzzing with the news of other equally well-performed students of Ghanaian descent in the UK.

A young Ghanaian girl known as Nana scored A*A*A in her exams, securing her a place at Cambridge University.