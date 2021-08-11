RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaian students in the UK secure university admissions after excelling with 6 As

Students of Ghanaian descent in the UK have secured places at Oxford and Warwick University after scoring A*A*A in their exams.

The Ghanaians are students of the Brampton Manor Academy in the UK.

This comes after twin brothers from east London have gained places at Oxford and Cambridge universities after achieving top A-level grades.

Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye managed a combined six A's and one A at Hackney's Mossbourne Community Academy.

Emmanuel will now study English literature at Oxford University, while Ebenezer will read Spanish and Russian at Cambridge.

And following the news of the twin brothers gaining admission to study at Oxford and Cambridge University, Twitter has been buzzing with the news of other equally well-performed students of Ghanaian descent in the UK.

A young Ghanaian girl known as Nana scored A*A*A in her exams, securing her a place at Cambridge University.

Another Ghanaian, Kwesi, and Kwame also achieved A*A*A and both students will be studying Economics at Warwick University.

