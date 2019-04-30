Abdulai is a young Ghanaian businessman and Country Manager for U-ton Engineering Ghana.

Mr Afugu was awarded the Influential Young Person of the year for his enormous contribution to Ghana’s fibre internet space through his work in the industry.

He currently helms the affairs of one of Ghana’s largest fibre infrastructure company; U-ton Engineering Limited as Country Manager, dealing with over 300 members of the workforce.

He possesses a strong business and leadership record as a manager and has a deep understanding of the consumer and business landscape in the African region.

Speaking during the ceremony Mr Afugu mentioned how delighted he was on attaining the feat and reiterated the need for a consented effort amongst youth across the sub-region to alleviate the struggles and hardships of the people.

The Confederation of West African Youths is an all-inclusive leading ECOWAS youth platform representing and safeguarding aspirations of millions of youth across our sub-region.

The 2019 edition of the event was held in Sierra Leone.