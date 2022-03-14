She said the government is "committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana."
Enthusiasm of Ghanaian youth demonstrates their hope in NPP – Samira Bawumia
The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, has said the Ghanaian youth has not lost hope in the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Samira made this known at a "Youth Forum" organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.
In a Twitter post, she said "I was excited to join several Ghanaian youths at the "Youth Forum" organised by the NPPUK Youth wing in London.
"The enthusiasm of the youth demonstrates their hope in the New Patriotic Party as the party that is committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana."
