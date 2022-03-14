RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Enthusiasm of Ghanaian youth demonstrates their hope in NPP – Samira Bawumia

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, has said the Ghanaian youth has not lost hope in the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia
Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia

She said the government is "committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana."

Recommended articles

Samira made this known at a "Youth Forum" organised by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London.

In a Twitter post, she said "I was excited to join several Ghanaian youths at the "Youth Forum" organised by the NPPUK Youth wing in London.

"The enthusiasm of the youth demonstrates their hope in the New Patriotic Party as the party that is committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Two police officers arrested for their alleged involvement in multiple bullion van robberies

Bullion van attack CCTV

9 UEW students perish in fatal accident Asuboi

Asuboi accident

Teacher beats colleague teacher girlfriend to death in Ejumako

The deceased, Yaa Linda

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade

Video: Gymnastic display with fire gone wrong at Independence Day parade