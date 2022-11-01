RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians are free to enter United Arab Emirates - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Andreas Kamasah

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has asked Ghanaians to ignore reports that Ghana was among 19 countries blacklisted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
According to a statement issued by the ministry, it has not received any official communication from the UAE authorities concerning the said report.

The ministry’s response follows a Facebook post by DW Africa which alleged that the UAE has announced a visa ban on nationals from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai starting from October 24, 2022.

The post listed Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and Uganda as the affected countries.

DW Africa further stated in the post that one of the reasons that informed the ban was that many nationals of the affected countries who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working, without legalising their stay.

The report was recirculated by many local news outlets, prompting a reaction by the ministry.

In the statement, it said that the UAE has only reviewed the requirements for its tourist and visit visas.

In the new requirements, the 30-day single entry visas have been put on hold while a 60-day multiple visa entry regime is currently in force. Travellers are expected to secure a round-trip ticket and a hotel booking before the visa application.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
