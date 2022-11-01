Ghanaians are free to enter United Arab Emirates - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The ministry’s response follows a Facebook post by DW Africa which alleged that the UAE has announced a visa ban on nationals from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai starting from October 24, 2022.

The post listed Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and Uganda as the affected countries.

DW Africa further stated in the post that one of the reasons that informed the ban was that many nationals of the affected countries who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working, without legalising their stay.

The report was recirculated by many local news outlets, prompting a reaction by the ministry.

In the statement, it said that the UAE has only reviewed the requirements for its tourist and visit visas.