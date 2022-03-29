RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians celebrate Akufo-Addo as he turns 78 today

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo is 78-years-old today, March 29, 2022.

He was born on March 29, 1944, to a former president and member of the Big Six, Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo.

He is a lawyer and politician who previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.

He assumed office as President on January 7, 2017, after winning the 2016 elections.

He won the 2020 general elections and is currently serving a second term.

As the first gentleman of the land, Ghanaians have taken to social media with the hashtag #MrPresident to celebrate their leader.

Also wishing President Akufo-Addo well are various state officials.

They are all wishing him good health, strength and long life.

Below are some of the goodwill messages for President Akufo-Addo:

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo celebrating her husband's new age.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia also expressed her felicitation.

Ace broadcaster and MC, Kafui Dey.

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, also said: “Your Excellency, Cheers to Long Life.”

