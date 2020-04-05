The Minister, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region has been trending with goodwill messages on Twitter and Facebook.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has endeared himself excellently to Ghanaians in recent weeks for his handling of information on Ghana's fight against coronavirus.

The trained lawyer has received numerous accolades on his handling of the press conferences by government to update Ghanaians on progress made against coronavirus.

Check out some of birthday wishes below