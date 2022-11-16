Mixed Reaction: Ghanaians express disappointment in Anas’ Galamsey Economy’ documentary

To them, the video was expected to reveal major undercover investigations on the galamsey phenomenon which continues to have a devastating impact on the country’s water bodies and forest reserves but rather, it was far away from reality.

A twitter user by name BetMonster @betmonst, wrote; “But seriously we black people have problem oo.. so how comfortably people sitting with this guys that nobody knows their identity n saying they fighting corruption in Ghana and spending thousands of dollars just to make setup videos.. and we think they are genuine”.

Another Twitter user, Richard K.B. Eyiah, also wrote on his handle; “Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Galamsey Economy Expose’. I think he and his team are doing well but I still have the view that there are ethical issues.

“If you decide to give an officer/anybody money (i.e without the person making any initial demands or solicitation) after talking with him/her I wonder if that will qualify for corruption. Suffice to say that it was even an ‘inducement’ to facilitate a legitimate process; aren’t both the giver and receiver candidates of a crime? #LordHaveMercy.”

Another Twitter user by name, Ghana_MyMotherLand wrote: “We watch movie and see how undercover is done. A rot is happening journalist plant their men in the middle of the rot to catch the perpetrators. You won’t see obroni creating his own scene and come and tell us that he is doing undercover. #anasgalamseyeconomy #PayToPlay”

“I thought the Galamsey Economy expose was going to feature some big wigs doing the Galamsey s33na wei aa. Anas take caption scam we” another user also indicated after watching the video.

Meanwhile, many have suggested that the referral of the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry by President Akufo-Addo to the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng for further probe is a wrong approach and one that won’t be factual in the investigation process.

Sammy Wiafe, a journalist with Citi FM is of the view that Mr. Kissi Agyebeng who is the Special Prosecutor (SP) should step down from handling the case.

According to him, Kissi Agyebeng taking up the case for further investigation will amount to a conflict of interest due to his long-standing relationship with Anas.

“Here is a person who more or less has the issue of conflict of interest. His firm has been defending Anas with a number of legal issues in court as we speak. Now he’s been appointed as the Special Prosecutor. Many people doubt whether Charles will be given a fair hearing because of where the OSP is coming from; his background and the clients involved in this case” he said.

Editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko also insinuated that the accused, Charles Adu Boahen, may not be too comfortable with the SP’s position as Anas’ former Lawyer and so it is best if the SP rejects the job.

“The relationship between Anas and the OSP dates way back… Charles can raise an issue and say he doesn’t feel comfortable [about] the man in charge. He can say because of the SP’s previous relationship with Anas he doesn’t trust he will do a fair job.”

Gordon Asare Bediako, Editor of the New Crusading Guide, on his part claimed it won’t be fair should the SP investigate the issue.

He suggested that,, the case be referred to either the CID or the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) instead.