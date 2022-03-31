Ghanaians have accepted e-levy, move on - Ofori-Atta urges NDC

Speaking on reports that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers have filed a suit at the Supreme Court over the levy, he said it was unnecessary.

“Well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it.”

“We believe there was a quorum in Parliament. Your walking out does not mean there was no quorum. You could have gone for lunch and come back, who knows? We are pleased with the outcome of the proceedings. I think the nation is settled, there is generally calm. People have come to accept it and are moving on with their lives,” he claimed.

Three minority MPs led by their leader, Haruna Iddrisu, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the decision by parliament.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC MPs are alleging that the decision on the tax policy was taken while the house was without the required quorum as stipulated in article 104, clause 1 of the 1992 constitution.

Also, the Minority accused the clerk of Parliament of altering the attendance sheet ahead of the passage of the bill.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip said some lawmakers from the NDC were omitted from the attendance list.

“I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. [All the other members claimed to be absent] were in this house” he said.