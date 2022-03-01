The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.

Prof. Atuguba speaking on the E-levy said "The first step is to pass the E-levy immediately and implement it effectively. To prevent the collapse of the economy and a return to the stronghold of the IMF, we have no choice but to pass it…. As horrible and wicked as it is, it is the only way to save our economy from collapse in the short term."

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at a forum held by Solidare Ghana Monday, February 28, 2022, Atuguba stated that Ghanaians will support the government because the citizens are empathetic and will reason with the government if an apology is rendered.

"The starting point for passing the E-levy is for government to stop lying to the citizenry, come clean and confess that they thought the job of managing the economy was simple, but now they know better, plead with the people of Ghana that we have limited options now."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to accept the E-levy.

According to him, the E-levy will provide an avenue to widen the tax net and hence ensure development for the country.

Making a case for the unpopular tax, the President said the country can only achieve its goal of a Ghana Beyond Aid if more citizens contribute their quota.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2022 National Labour Conference at Kwahu- Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Nana Addo said the percentage of Ghanaians paying direct taxes is woefully inadequate and efforts must be made to bridge the gap.