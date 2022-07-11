Ghanaians need to see evidence of your 30% salary cut – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Prof. Gyampo said he was unable to trust that the salaries had been but because of the opulent lifestyles of some government appointees.

“Mr President, unless we see the pay slip of appointees, we are unable to trust the refrain that their salaries have been reduced by 30%.”

“We live with them and know their opulent lifestyles haven’t changed even in the days of hardship. We need evidence,” Gyampo said in a Facebook post.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has slashed his salary by 30% with immediate effect due to current economic difficulties.

Speaking as the guest of honour at this year’s Eid Al Adha prayers in Accra, the President announced the cut to send a signal to citizens about the need to sacrifice as the country goes to the International Monetary Fund for support.

He also announced a 50% cut on fuel for government machinery.

According to the president, all ministers are not exempted from the 30% percent salary reduction.

“We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended.”

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government will save about GHC3.5 billion from the 30% salary cut of ministers, heads of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other expenditure-cut measures.

Addressing the country on measures being taken to curb the economic challenges Ghana is facing, Ofori-Atta said: “With regard to savings, in terms of our initial calculations of all of that [the salary cut] will be about GHC3.5 billion that we expect to be able to save.