The rains heavily submerged parts of the capital causing havoc to people and properties.
Ghanaians react to Accra floods after heavy downpour
Some parts of Accra have flooded following Monday night’s downpour which continued into Tuesday, May 24, morning.
Some of the areas hardly hit by the floods in the capital are Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.
Starr News reported that the stretch between the Achimota golf course and the Achimota Police station was blocked by a tree branch which fell as a result of the heavy rains.
This is the second time Accra has flooded in four-days after Saturday’s rain.
The torrential rain lasted over 7 hours.
Ghanaians have expressed rage at the perennial flooding of the capital. Social media is back within the cycle as the platforms are awash with images of flooded areas, homes and cries for help.
The Ghana Police Service has sent out patrols to rescue victims of the flood.
In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the service indicated that although forces have been sent out to help victims, anyone in dire need of assistance should contact specific contacts for help.
Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh