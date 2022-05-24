Ghanaians react to Accra floods after heavy downpour

Some of the areas hardly hit by the floods in the capital are Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

Starr News reported that the stretch between the Achimota golf course and the Achimota Police station was blocked by a tree branch which fell as a result of the heavy rains.

This is the second time Accra has flooded in four-days after Saturday’s rain.

The torrential rain lasted over 7 hours.

Ghanaians have expressed rage at the perennial flooding of the capital. Social media is back within the cycle as the platforms are awash with images of flooded areas, homes and cries for help.

The Ghana Police Service has sent out patrols to rescue victims of the flood.

In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the service indicated that although forces have been sent out to help victims, anyone in dire need of assistance should contact specific contacts for help.