RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians react to Accra floods after heavy downpour

Authors:

Evans Effah

Some parts of Accra have flooded following Monday night’s downpour which continued into Tuesday, May 24, morning.

Parts of Accra floods again
Parts of Accra floods again

The rains heavily submerged parts of the capital causing havoc to people and properties.

Recommended articles

Some of the areas hardly hit by the floods in the capital are Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

Starr News reported that the stretch between the Achimota golf course and the Achimota Police station was blocked by a tree branch which fell as a result of the heavy rains.

This is the second time Accra has flooded in four-days after Saturday’s rain.

The torrential rain lasted over 7 hours.

Ghanaians have expressed rage at the perennial flooding of the capital. Social media is back within the cycle as the platforms are awash with images of flooded areas, homes and cries for help.

The Ghana Police Service has sent out patrols to rescue victims of the flood.

In a post on its verified Twitter handle, the service indicated that although forces have been sent out to help victims, anyone in dire need of assistance should contact specific contacts for help.

Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone. However, anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are the businesses, bank accounts and properties allegedly owned in Sir John's will

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John

Murder of Major Mahama: Prosecution closes case against accused persons

Major Mahama

Ghanaians 'cry' on social media over Sir John's leaked will

Sir John

How Adwoa Safo celebrated son after delivering speech in the US [Watch]

Adwoa Safo, Kelvin and Kennedy Agyapong