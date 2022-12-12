From reports, the tremor happened in areas such East Legon, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, and Adabraka.
Ghanaians react to earth tremor in parts of Accra
Accra, the capital city of Ghana, experienced two minor earth tremors at around 11 am today.
And this has triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
Below are how Ghanaians on Twitter described the phenomenon.
