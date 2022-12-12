ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaians react to earth tremor in parts of Accra

Evans Annang

Accra, the capital city of Ghana, experienced two minor earth tremors at around 11 am today.

Earth tremor

From reports, the tremor happened in areas such East Legon, McCarthy Hill, Gbawe, and Adabraka.

And this has triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Below are how Ghanaians on Twitter described the phenomenon.

