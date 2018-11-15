Ghanaians react to Gloria Akuffo wrapping herself with a cloth during budget presentation

news

The 2019 Budget Statement was read in Parliament on Thursday, November, 15, 2019.

To some netizens, the fashion scores was their utmost concern.

The presentation of the national budget was of course by the lover of white apparels, Ken Ofori-Atta the Finance Minister of Ghana who also had Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney general of Ghana seated right behind her from from TV coverage.

Gloria Akuffo was donned in an elegant African print Kaba and Slit style which was entirely ethereal. Like this indigenous trend, she scored her look with a piece of fabric which she preferred to wrap around herself for reasons best known to her.

Unfortunately, she is being ridiculed by some social media users who seemed much interested in scoring fashion marks than the budget being read.

READ ALSO: How Ken Ofori-Atta made the wearing of white in Parliament just beautiful

To them, Gloria Akuffo looked very ill-suited with the manner with which she wrapped the fabric around her. Some also felt for TV production standards, she should have just placed the cloth like a muffler scarf around her neck in a stylish way either than the "grieved manner" with which she wrapped it.

Their stance seemed a bit valid at a point when an anonymous person walked up to her to whisper something in her ears after which she followed her and came back without that fabric but another. She did not wrap herself again which makes them think she was given a heads up about her previous look.

Whether that was anything to justify their point or not, we ought to consider the possible reasons why she cladded herself that way with her cloth. Perhaps the weather seemed cold or something.

Here are some comments on Gloria Akuffo during the budget reading.