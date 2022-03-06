President Putin has congratulated Ghana as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary today, March 6, 2022.
‘Are we safe?’ – Ghanaians react to Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana
Ghanaians on social media have given their opinions on Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s Independence Day message to Ghana.
In a statement shared through the Twitter handle of the Russian Embassy in Ghana, Putin wished every Ghanaian happiness and prosperity.
“President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Ghana!” the Embassy tweeted.
A section of the statement from Putin accompanying the tweet also read: “The relations between Russia and Ghana is traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that the further development of a constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meets the interest of our peoples, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent.”
However, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s message divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some making jokes out of it.
Here are some of the interesting tweets on the Russian President’s message:
