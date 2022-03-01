Ghanaians returning to the country can use Ghana Card as e-passport

A statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, of the Immigration Service said until bilateral agreements are signed with other countries, the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside the ECOWAS sub-region.

It said "Ghanaians who have renounced their Ghanaian citizenship to obtain the citizenship of another country are not eligible to travel on the Ghana Card.

"It should also be noted that dual nationals holding the Ghana Card will not require visas to enter Ghana."

"Upon arrival, the identity of the Ghana Cardholder will be verified against the National Identity Register," it added.

The statement also highlighted the entry procedures that there shall be designated booths at the Kotoka International Airport to process Ghanaian passengers who travel on the Ghana Card into the country.

It noted that "Once the passenger's identity has been successfully verified, the passenger is admitted into the country."

The Immigration service indicated that "It is an offence under Section 52 of Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573) for a person to fraudulently acquire or use a forged or fake travel document and convicted offenders may be fined and/or imprisoned."

