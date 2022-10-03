Ghanaians rubbish ECG’s claim that system challenges have been resolved

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform all stakeholders, especially our cherished customers on our prepayment metering system, that the issue with the 3rd Party Vending Points has been resolved.

“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, October 2nd October 2022, from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm,” the statement said.

But many Ghanaians, following the statement, have been expressing fury, saying they are still unable to purchase electricity power, check their usage data and credit balance, among other things, using the ECG app.

READ ALSO: Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Since last week, the major electricity power provider has been facing challenges with its systems across the country, leaving consumers without power.

Although the ECG has been working around the clock to address the issue, it doesn’t appear to be working fast enough to restore power to the affected customers.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, is calling for a probe into the technical issues at ECG, alleging that it was a deliberate attack on its system.

He made these claims in a post on his Facebook page. According to him, the alleged attack was carried out by some unscrupulous people within the ECG.

Sam George's post Pulse Ghana

The lawmaker later took down the post and explained that he did not want to compromise the steps being taken by the ECG to resolve the challenges.

“I have taken down my ECG post out of respect for the work I have just been informed is being done on the matter.

I do not intend in any way to compromise the remedial steps underway. I can assure you all that I would continue to follow the matter and update the public on the actions taken to ensure such treachery against our Country NEVER happens again!” he wrote in a subsequent post.

He has not withdrawn the earlier claims that the system challenges are deliberately orchestrated by some internal individuals.

Meanwhile, the General Manager, External Communications at the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku has said that the company is conducting an audit of its systems to figure out the possible cause of the problem.