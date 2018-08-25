Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is contesting- NDC MP


The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency said Saturday in a panel broadcast that the ex-president has sacrificed his peace, international exposure and his personal comfort to run again for president.

Ghanaians should be grateful to ex-president John Mahama for sacrificing to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency said Saturday in a panel broadcast that the ex-president has sacrificed his peace, international exposure and his personal comfort to run again for president.

“Ghanaians should be grateful to Mahama for deciding to sacrifice his peace, his international exposure, all the comfort to do this” he said on Citi FM's "The Big Issue."

He continued: “This country has benefited him and done a lot for him, and since he did not complete the agenda he set himself for Ghana, this is an opportunity. ”

Mr Mahama on Thursday announced that he will be running for the NDC presidential slot in a bid to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

There has been mixed reaction following his declaration on Thursday. While some say he should retire from politics and enjoy his status as an ex-president and a statesman, others, especially his supporters, believe he has not finished his term in office.

