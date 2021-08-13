Ghanaians should protect themselves against COVID-19 – Ayariga preaches after near-death experience

The 2020 general elections flagbearer of the APC wrote this on Facebook after the virus nearly killed him.

“I am very grateful to GOD for my life. Covid is no respecter of persons. Wear your nose mask, wash your hands and stay safe,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has announced that it will start the vacinations of the Johnson and Johnson dosage from today in Accra.

Ashanti Region will start the vaccinations from Monday, August 16, 2021.

“We are hopeful that at least the Greater Accra Region will start [vaccination] on Friday. [Vaccines for] Kumasi will be leaving here today [Thursday], so it will not be realistic for Ashanti to start tomorrow [Friday]… hopefully by Monday, they should also be able to start,” the manager of Ghana’s expanded programme on Immunisation, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano said.

The vaccine shots will be given out in 11 districts; seven in the Greater Accra Region and four in the Greater Kumasi metro.