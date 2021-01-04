He said the relief packages were to bring financial and social relief to Ghanaians and reduce the continued ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He also disclosed that his government will continue to absorb the electricity bills of lifeline consumers in the country.

"You will recall that, in our quest to help shield you from the effects of the virus, Government took the decision to provide relief to Ghanaians, which included the absorption of electricity and water bills. This relief package ended in December. However, with the continuing difficulties occasioned by the pandemic, I want to state that the Government intends to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ghanaians to enjoy free water for another 3 months until the end of December 2020

"Government will, thus, continue to pay the electricity bills for our nation’s one million active lifeline customers for the next three months, i.e. January, February, and March. Additionally, all one million, five hundred thousand customers of the Ghana Water Company, whose consumption is not more than five cubic metres a month, will not pay any bills for the next three months, i.e. for the months of January, February and March. This relief package will be reviewed at the end of March", the president said in his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021.