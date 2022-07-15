The Bill forms part of revenue measures outlined in the 2022 budget and will give legal backing to the request for a 15 per cent upward adjustment of government fees and charges.

According to the government, the increment is to basically keep with current trends in pricing and economic conditions prevailing in the country.

Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei Asare says the increment will be implemented after President Akufo-Addo signs the Bill into law.