Parliament has passed the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, 2022, to provide for an annual adjustment of fees being charged by public institutions.
Ghanaians to pay 15% more as fees and charges for DVLA, Passport, et al services
Government has increased the fees and charges for services such as vehicle registration and driver’s license issuance by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA); birth and death certificate issuance by the Birth and Death Registry, and passport issuance by the Passports Office, among others.
The Bill forms part of revenue measures outlined in the 2022 budget and will give a legal backing to the request for a 15% upward adjustment of government fees and charges.
According to government, the increment is to basically keep with current trends in pricing and economic conditions prevailing in the country.
Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei Asare says the increment will kick-start after President Akufo-Addo signs the Bill into law.
The deputy minister also noted that these government fees and charges will be subjected to an annual adjustment by the average inflation rate with the consent of the Finance Minister.
