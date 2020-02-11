He said Ghanaians will buy roasted plantain popularly known as 'Kofi broke man' and pay rent and for stuff in the market through the phone.

He indicated that the country is now experiencing a digital transformation as policies have now been initiated to formalize the economy.

Speaking at the launch of Absa Bank Ghana, formerly Barclays Bank Ghana, in Accra on Monday, February 10, 2020, he said "thanks to the Bank of Ghana and GhiPPS, Ghana will launch a Universal QR Code payments system next month" which would "make it possible for all retailers to receive payments on their mobile phones without the need for point of sale devices".

"Soon, we will be buying 'Kofi broke man,' paying for trotro services, paying rent and for stuff in the market with our QR Code. Singapore launched a QR Code system in 2018. Ghana will be about the only country in Africa with a QR Code system," he added.

Last year, Dr. Bawumia said in January 2020, passengers will be able to check their trotro if it is properly insured or registered using their phones before they board them.

He explained that databases of the NIC and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority( DVLA), will be integrated and synchronized so that individuals can check which vehicle has been registered or insured by keying in some details of the vehicle in question.

"…the database of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) and the Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) will be integrated and go live in January 2020 to complete another plank of the Digitisation Agenda of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration," he stated.