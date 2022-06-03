According to the embassies, they have a huge backlog of applications to attend to first, they have also cited Covid-19 and low staff strength as the reasons for the 36 months wait Ghanaians have to deal with.

This has led many Ghanaians to petition the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for intervention over what is happening.

In an interview with Joy News, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed that he has on many occasions intervened for some students at the US embassy.

“Earlier students were most affected. We had to send in a statement and some dispensation of a sort was created for students who had to travel last year. But the reports we are receiving from the general public indicate that matters have gotten worse,” the MP told Joy News.

Mr. Ablakwa further revealed he faced a similar problem at the Canadian embassy.

“The Canadians also have a similar situation and we have raised it with the High Commissioner as well. They tell us that it is a result of the backlog of applications, Covid-19 and reduced staff,” he said.

Pressure is thus mounting on the US and Canada embassies in Ghana to stop scheduling visa interviews for Ghanaian applicants for at least three years.