RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians unhappy over 3-year wait time for US & Canada visa interviews

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ghanaians have expressed concern and disappointment in the fact that the US and Canadian embassies in Accra are unable to accept new applicants for interviews until April or May 2025.

Pressure mounts on US and Canada embassies to stop 3-year wait time for visa
Pressure mounts on US and Canada embassies to stop 3-year wait time for visa

Currently, if one applies for a US or Canadian visa in Accra, the earliest time they will be booked for an interview will be in April or May of 2025.

Recommended articles

According to the embassies, they have a huge backlog of applications to attend to first, they have also cited Covid-19 and low staff strength as the reasons for the 36 months wait Ghanaians have to deal with.

This has led many Ghanaians to petition the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for intervention over what is happening.

In an interview with Joy News, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, revealed that he has on many occasions intervened for some students at the US embassy.

Earlier students were most affected. We had to send in a statement and some dispensation of a sort was created for students who had to travel last year. But the reports we are receiving from the general public indicate that matters have gotten worse,” the MP told Joy News.

Mr. Ablakwa further revealed he faced a similar problem at the Canadian embassy.

The Canadians also have a similar situation and we have raised it with the High Commissioner as well. They tell us that it is a result of the backlog of applications, Covid-19 and reduced staff,” he said.

Pressure is thus mounting on the US and Canada embassies in Ghana to stop scheduling visa interviews for Ghanaian applicants for at least three years.

Below are some comments of Ghanaians on the US, and Canada visa brouhaha;

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

6 prominent and powerful Ghanaians who are Freemasons

Freemasons John Agyekum Kufuor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Afenyo-Markin

Police releases Officer Kweku Nyame’s body to family for burial

Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame

Gabby used us to demonstrate against Mahama; dumped us – Akyem youth

Okyeman demo

I didn’t expect a response from the IGP for a harmless tweet – British High Commissioner

Harriet Thompson