Ghanaians will clap after AKufo-Addo’s address on Sunday – Habib Iddrisu, 2nd Dep. Majority Chief

Speaking in an interview on Joy TV, the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip said he is hopeful that Ghanaians will welcome the President’s speech despite the widespread public agitations about the state of the economy

“I expect a general overview and measures that the President will put in place. And I’m very confident. I know that tomorrow after the President finishes delivering his speech, people will clap their hands and say that ‘yes’, there’s hope and we have a lot to do”, the MP noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30 address the nation on the economic challenges facing the country and its people.

The President made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The address is scheduled for 8:00 pm, and will be telecast on “GTV and on major television networks across the country”, the post said.

The address by the President comes in the wake of recent public agitations about the ailing economy.