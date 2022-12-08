Ghanaians will no longer be paying GH¢1 and 50p as road tolls in 2023 — Roads Minister

"We were paying the lowest toll in the whole world while we wanted excellent and good roads. If we want good roads then we must be prepared to pay more. We will no longer be paying the fifty pesewas and one cedi. Tolls are even more expensive abroad," he stated.

He said road tolls will no more be collected by toll personnel next year.

The government stopped the collection of road tolls in November 2021 after the presentation of the 2022 budget in Parliament.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced the return of road tolls as part of the government's revenue measures on selected roads in the 2023 budget.

However, the Minority in Parliament has welcomed the reintroduction of the road toll next year as contained in the 2023 budget.

Debating the budget statement, the minority spokesperson on Roads and Transport, Governs Kwame Agbodza, whilst welcoming the development, said the government was populist in canceling the toll in the first place.

"We welcome the decision by the Roads Minister to bring back road tolls. We take no pride in saying we told you so," he stated.

The minority, however, called for the toll to be used solely for road maintenance else they would withdraw their support for it.

"If you bring the road toll back, all the accruals must go into road maintenance. Otherwise, we are not going to support you, that is why we say de-cap the road fund," Agbodza noted.