He said should Ghana fails to make it; the blame will be fairly put on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if we fail to qualify for the World Cup again – Sammy Gyamfi
The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has disclosed that it will be a disappointment of Ghana fails to make the FIFA World Cup.
He said the Black Stars failed to make the Mudial in 2018 under the current government and it will be unacceptable if it happens again.
“Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if Black Stars fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” he told Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM.
“The players have done their best so far but I think we can’t afford to miss this world Cup.
“We failed to qualify in 2018 under Akufo-Addo and I don’t think Ghanaians will forgive him if we fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“This is a resit for Akufo-Addo and his government but should he fail this time around, we will not forgive him,” he added.
Ghana will play South Africa in the last group game of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Cape Coast on November 14.
The Black Stars need a win to qualify for the next round of games.
