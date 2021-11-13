RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if we fail to qualify for the World Cup again – Sammy Gyamfi

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has disclosed that it will be a disappointment of Ghana fails to make the FIFA World Cup.

Sammy Gyamfi and President Akufo-Addo
Sammy Gyamfi and President Akufo-Addo

He said should Ghana fails to make it; the blame will be fairly put on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Recommended articles

He said the Black Stars failed to make the Mudial in 2018 under the current government and it will be unacceptable if it happens again.

“Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo if Black Stars fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” he told Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM.

“The players have done their best so far but I think we can’t afford to miss this world Cup.

“We failed to qualify in 2018 under Akufo-Addo and I don’t think Ghanaians will forgive him if we fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi Pulse Ghana

“This is a resit for Akufo-Addo and his government but should he fail this time around, we will not forgive him,” he added.

Ghana will play South Africa in the last group game of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Cape Coast on November 14.

The Black Stars need a win to qualify for the next round of games.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Kennedy Agyapong walks majestically to receive 3G award despite alleged stroke (video)

Second-year student of Konongo Odumasi SHS stabs 17-year-old first-year student to death

A bloody knife

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Court remands 5 Konongo Odumase High School students for allegedly killing their colleague

Prime suspect in the case