Ghanaians will suffer till NDC returns to power - Ofosu Kwakye

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, he said it’s only the NDC that restore the health of the economy.

“The suffering will persist until they’re booted out for the NDC that is more responsive to the needs of the people, prudent in the use of public resources and that will stay away from the ostentation that has plagued government under this administration,” Mr. Ofosu Kwakye said.

“I don’t think that anybody has lost track of what exactly needs to be done. This is a very intransigent government that does not respect the views of people outside of it. They are hopelessly incompetent yet they do not want to take onboard advice that is necessary to get us out of this mess,” he said.

“This crisis has been going on for months un-end, and yet they have done nothing about it. It has gotten worse so when you hear that they have gone into meetings to think through measures to get us out, one can only laugh because it is this same group of people who have led us into this mess” he added.

The Ghanaian economy has been going through turbulent times, putting the government in a tight corner with the need to come up with urgent solutions to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.

Pulse Ghana

Cabinet recently held a three-day meeting over the situation.

The government agreed to review some of its flagship programs including the popular Free SHS.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said no program will be left out of the review when the government held a crunch cabinet meeting at Peduase Lodge to proffer solutions to the economic hardships in the country.

He said "All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved.