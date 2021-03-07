The death toll has also risen to 640.
The country is now battling with 4,833 active cases.
Since mid-March, a total of 86,092 cases have been recorded with 80,619 recoveries, the GHS data has
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 48,120
Ashanti Region - 14,889
Western Region - 5,453
Eastern Region - 3,850
Central Region - 3,030
Volta Region - 2,057
Northern Region - 1,439
Bono East Region - 1,237
Upper East Region - 1,212
Bono Region - 1,096
Western North Region - 808
Ahafo Region - 666
Upper West Region - 444
Oti Region - 290
North East Region - 156
Savannah Region - 95