The death toll has also risen to 640.

The country is now battling with 4,833 active cases.

Since mid-March, a total of 86,092 cases have been recorded with 80,619 recoveries, the GHS data has

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 48,120

Ashanti Region - 14,889

Western Region - 5,453

Eastern Region - 3,850

Central Region - 3,030

Volta Region - 2,057

Northern Region - 1,439

Bono East Region - 1,237

Upper East Region - 1,212

Bono Region - 1,096

Western North Region - 808

Ahafo Region - 666

Upper West Region - 444

Oti Region - 290

North East Region - 156

Savannah Region - 95