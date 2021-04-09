RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 active cases drop to 1,386

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 1,386.

According to the health authority, some 65 new cases have been confirmed as of April 5, 2021.

The country has confirmed a total of 91,109 cases of COVID-19 with 88,971 recoveries.

So far, a total of 599,128 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against the virus.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 50,282

Ashanti Region - 15,394

Western Region - 5,736

Eastern Region - 4,136

Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,421

Bono Region - 1,336

Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 491

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120

