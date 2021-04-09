Ghana's COVID-19 active cases drop to 1,386

According to the health authority, some 65 new cases have been confirmed as of April 5, 2021.
The Ghana Health Service has announced that the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped to 1,386.
Pulse Ghana
The country has confirmed a total of 91,109 cases of COVID-19 with 88,971 recoveries.
So far, a total of 599,128 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against the virus.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 50,282
Ashanti Region - 15,394
Western Region - 5,736
Eastern Region - 4,136
Central Region - 3,304
Volta Region - 2,385
Northern Region - 1,644
Bono East Region - 1,421
Bono Region - 1,336
Upper East Region - 1,307
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 491
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savannah Region - 120
