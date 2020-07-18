This is after 447 new cases were confirmed.

Meanwhile, 5 more deaths have been confirmed, increasing the death toll to 144.

The new cases reported emanated from samples that were taken from June 13, 2020, to July 13, 2020.

The number of recoveries has increased to 22,915. There are currently 3,513 active cases.

The cumulative figure for positive cases from routine surveillance conducted between March to July 2020 is 10,634.

Contact tracing within the same period identified 15,938 positive cases.

Below is the cumulative cases per region

Greater Accra Region – 14,674

Ashanti Region – 5,607

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,012

Volta Region – 460

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono East Region – 206

Oti Region – 139

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 71

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9