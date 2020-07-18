This is after 447 new cases were confirmed.
Meanwhile, 5 more deaths have been confirmed, increasing the death toll to 144.
The new cases reported emanated from samples that were taken from June 13, 2020, to July 13, 2020.
The number of recoveries has increased to 22,915. There are currently 3,513 active cases.
The cumulative figure for positive cases from routine surveillance conducted between March to July 2020 is 10,634.
Contact tracing within the same period identified 15,938 positive cases.
Below is the cumulative cases per region
Greater Accra Region – 14,674
Ashanti Region – 5,607
Western Region – 2,218
Central Region – 1,140
Eastern Region – 1,012
Volta Region – 460
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 271
Western North Region – 216
Bono East Region – 206
Oti Region – 139
Bono Region – 107
Ahafo Region – 103
Upper West Region – 71
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9